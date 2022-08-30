USS Antietam (CG 54) Helicopter Maintenance

220830-N-NY362-1029 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Ryan Chelf, from Trevor, Wisconsin, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Alexander Mann, from Lake Havasu, Arizona, torque chaff and flair buckets on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

