Celebrating five years of marriage in the desert

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Vashard Armand, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron NCOIC of installation area access, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Armand, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron readiness manager, tell a story about their daughter, Ayden, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 5, 2022. The Armands' first met on a deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base in 2016 and will be celebrating their five year anniversary while on deployment to the Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio)

