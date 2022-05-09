Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating five years of marriage in the desert [Image 1 of 4]

    KUWAIT

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Vashard Armand, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron NCOIC of installation area access, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Armand, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron readiness manager, are stationed together at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 5, 2022. The Armands' first met on a deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio)

