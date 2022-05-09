Celebrating five years of marriage in the desert

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Vashard Armand, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron NCOIC of installation area access, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Armand, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron readiness manager, laugh together at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 5, 2022. The couple have been married five years, and will be celebrating their anniversary on their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio)

