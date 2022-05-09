Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Lt. Col. B. Bayarsaikhan, left, the head of the Health Department for Border Protection, and Ministry of Health Kh. Bundochir, an emergency care specialist, listen to a panel respond to questions on disaster preparedness during the expert academic discussion portion of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise exchanging knowledge in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Mongolia’s NEMA is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

This work, Gobi Wolf 2022 participants take part in expert academic discussions [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.