Gobi Wolf 2022 participants take part in expert academic discussions

Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Maj. G. Bayarsaikhan, a senior specialist in charge of planning and preparedness, speaks during an expert academic discussion on firefighting techniques during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise exchanging knowledge in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. NEMA is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

