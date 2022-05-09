Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gobi Wolf 2022 participants take part in expert academic discussions [Image 3 of 4]

    Gobi Wolf 2022 participants take part in expert academic discussions

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Maj. G. Bayarsaikhan, a senior specialist in charge of planning and preparedness, speaks during an expert academic discussion on firefighting techniques during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise exchanging knowledge in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. NEMA is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

