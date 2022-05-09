Gobi Wolf 2022 participants take part in expert academic discussions

Alaska firefighter and paramedic Breanna Love, center, with the City of Palmer Fire Department, explains medical evacuation processes during an expert academic discussion as part of exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 6. Gobi Wolf is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement between military components of the government of Mongolia, U.S. Army Pacific and civil components. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

