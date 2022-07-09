Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Coin surprised...Hospitalman Susanne Gonzalez is caught unawares with a challenge coin - as well as a few words of wisdom - for her expertise as a surgical tech in the Main Operating Room at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton by Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, San Diego Military Health Systems market director and Navy Medical Corps chief, Sept. 7, 2022. Valdes visited NMRTC Bremerton, and Gonzalez, for a familiarization tour which included stops in Mental Health department, Patient Administration, Urgent Care Clinic and the Pharmacy, recognizing several Navy Civil Service employees, Navy officers and enlisted Sailors for their exemplary efforts in providing patient-centered care for all those in need (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 21:09
    Photo ID: 7404088
    VIRIN: 220907-N-HU933-306
    Resolution: 5269x3893
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    DHA
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    NMRTC Bremerton

