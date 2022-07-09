Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton

Coin surprised...Hospitalman Susanne Gonzalez is caught unawares with a challenge coin - as well as a few words of wisdom - for her expertise as a surgical tech in the Main Operating Room at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton by Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, San Diego Military Health Systems market director and Navy Medical Corps chief, Sept. 7, 2022. Valdes visited NMRTC Bremerton, and Gonzalez, for a familiarization tour which included stops in Mental Health department, Patient Administration, Urgent Care Clinic and the Pharmacy, recognizing several Navy Civil Service employees, Navy officers and enlisted Sailors for their exemplary efforts in providing patient-centered care for all those in need (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

