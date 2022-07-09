Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Corps Chief Communication...Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, San Diego Military Health Systems market director and Navy Medical Corps chief, addresses Medical Corps officers assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton during a familiarization visit, Sept. 7, 2022 (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

