Corps Chief Communication...Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, San Diego Military Health Systems market director and Navy Medical Corps chief, addresses Medical Corps officers assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton during a familiarization visit, Sept. 7, 2022 (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 21:09
|Photo ID:
|7404086
|VIRIN:
|220907-N-HU933-263
|Resolution:
|5072x3866
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT