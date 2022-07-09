Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Mentoring from the top... Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, San Diego Military Health Systems market director and Navy Medical Corps chief, shares a few words with Hospitalman Alessandra Vera on being Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Blue Jacket of the Quarter while serving as a laboratory technician and demonstrating exceptional leadership, initiative and dedication to duty. Also recognized were Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua C. Hebert as Junior Sailor the Quarter for his stellar work in Physical Therapy and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Fleet Marine Force) Paul V. Delacruz as Senior Sailor of the Quarter for personifying high standard of performance and conduct. Each received a Navy letter of commendation from Valdes during his familiarization visit, Sept. 7, 2022 (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific top doc visits NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

