U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthias Tsai, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, unpacks equipment prior to performing maintenance on an F-22 Raptor at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Pacific Air Forces Airmen and aircraft operate throughout the Indo-Pacific to enforce the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7404084
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-XK411-1016
|Resolution:
|6341x4227
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
This work, F-22 Raptor maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
