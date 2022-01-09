F-22 Raptor maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthias Tsai, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, performs maintenance on an F-22 Raptor at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Pacific Air Forces train alongside Allies and partners to enhance interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)

