    F-22 Raptor maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    F-22 Raptor maintenance

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthias Tsai, left, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Keven Rodriguez, right, 154th AMXS avionics craftsman, perform maintenance on an F-22 Raptor at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Providing global support means global maintenance, and USAF Airmen can move to any location at a moment’s notice to provide consistent air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:59
    Photo ID: 7404085
    VIRIN: 220901-F-XK411-1023
    Resolution: 4885x7328
    Size: 17.39 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    DFE
    Indo-Pacific Command

