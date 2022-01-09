U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthias Tsai, left, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Keven Rodriguez, right, 154th AMXS avionics craftsman, perform maintenance on an F-22 Raptor at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Providing global support means global maintenance, and USAF Airmen can move to any location at a moment’s notice to provide consistent air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7404085 VIRIN: 220901-F-XK411-1023 Resolution: 4885x7328 Size: 17.39 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Raptor maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.