    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army [Image 3 of 3]

    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army

    JAPAN

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Pvt. Keith Joell, now a chief warrant officer two assigned to U.S. Army Japan, poses for a photo with his wife, Windy, and their son, Ke’Shaun, while attending advanced individual training. Joell administered the oath of enlistment to Ke’Shaun during a ceremony at the Camp Zama recruiting office, July 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

    Japan
    USAREC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan

