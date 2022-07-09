Pvt. Keith Joell, now a chief warrant officer two assigned to U.S. Army Japan, poses for a photo with his wife, Windy, and their son, Ke’Shaun, while attending advanced individual training. Joell administered the oath of enlistment to Ke’Shaun during a ceremony at the Camp Zama recruiting office, July 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)
Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army
