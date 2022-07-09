Pvt. Keith Joell, now a chief warrant officer two assigned to U.S. Army Japan, poses for a photo with his wife, Windy, and their son, Ke’Shaun, while attending advanced individual training. Joell administered the oath of enlistment to Ke’Shaun during a ceremony at the Camp Zama recruiting office, July 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:12 Photo ID: 7404052 VIRIN: 220907-D-VY538-838 Resolution: 1082x738 Size: 277.93 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.