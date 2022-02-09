Ke’Shaun Joell, left, signs some paperwork for his recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Blowers, inside the Camp Zama recruiting office in Japan, Sept. 2, 2022. Ke’Shaun plans to ship off for basic training in early October to become a financial management technician in the Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:12 Photo ID: 7404030 VIRIN: 220902-D-VY538-415 Resolution: 6606x4333 Size: 4.12 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.