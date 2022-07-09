Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Joell, an information services technician for 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, embraces his son, Ke’Shaun, after administering the oath of enlistment to him during a ceremony at the Camp Zama recruiting office in Japan, July 20, 2022. Joell's two other sons, Geovanni, left, and Julius, hold the U.S. flag behind them. Almost 20 years ago, Joell enlisted into the Army in a nearby office when Ke’Shaun was a newborn baby. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:12 Photo ID: 7404029 VIRIN: 220907-D-VY538-367 Resolution: 1451x1042 Size: 369.96 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.