Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army [Image 1 of 3]

    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army

    JAPAN

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Joell, an information services technician for 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, embraces his son, Ke’Shaun, after administering the oath of enlistment to him during a ceremony at the Camp Zama recruiting office in Japan, July 20, 2022. Joell's two other sons, Geovanni, left, and Julius, hold the U.S. flag behind them. Almost 20 years ago, Joell enlisted into the Army in a nearby office when Ke’Shaun was a newborn baby. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:12
    Photo ID: 7404029
    VIRIN: 220907-D-VY538-367
    Resolution: 1451x1042
    Size: 369.96 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army
    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army
    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Full circle: Father enlists son at same Japan post where he joined Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAREC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT