141st Military History Detachment says farewell to friends and family

Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 141st Military History Detachment, 96th Troop Command, prepare to say goodbye to family and friends during a pre-deployment ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022. The 141st MHD will soon deploy to the Middle East to collect historically significant documents, photos, and primary source material for use by future writers of the Army's history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

