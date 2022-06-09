Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Military History Detachment says farewell to friends and family

    141st Military History Detachment says farewell to friends and family

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 141st Military History Detachment, 96th Troop Command, prepare to say goodbye to family and friends during a pre-deployment ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022. The 141st MHD will soon deploy to the Middle East to collect historically significant documents, photos, and primary source material for use by future writers of the Army's history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7403909
    VIRIN: 220906-Z-YS961-756
    Resolution: 4748x3165
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Military History Detachment says farewell to friends and family [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    deployment
    Washington National Guard
    military history detachment
    96th Troop Command

