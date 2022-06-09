Washington National Guard Cpt. James Deakins, commander of the 141st Military History Detachment, 96th Troop Command, and his senior enlisted advisor Sgt.1st Class Michael Tietjens, case the unit colors during a pre-deployment ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022. The 141st MHD will soon deploy to the Middle East where they will collect historically significant documents, photos, and primary source material for use by future writers of the Army's history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7403908
|VIRIN:
|220906-Z-YS961-700
|Resolution:
|4772x3409
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 141st Military History Detachment says farewell to friends and family [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
