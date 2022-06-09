141st Military History Detachment says farewell to friends and family

Washington National Guard Cpt. James Deakins, commander of the 141st Military History Detachment, 96th Troop Command, and his senior enlisted advisor Sgt.1st Class Michael Tietjens, case the unit colors during a pre-deployment ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022. The 141st MHD will soon deploy to the Middle East where they will collect historically significant documents, photos, and primary source material for use by future writers of the Army's history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

