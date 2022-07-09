U.S. Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon perform during the opening ceremony for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 7, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Annika Moody)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 16:44 Photo ID: 7403758 VIRIN: 220907-M-JM651-1111 Resolution: 7229x5304 Size: 19.56 MB Location: BALITMORE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week Baltimore - Silent Drill Platoon [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.