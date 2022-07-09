Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week Baltimore - Silent Drill Platoon

    Fleet Week Baltimore - Silent Drill Platoon

    BALITMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon perform during the opening ceremony for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 7, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Annika Moody)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Baltimore - Silent Drill Platoon [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Baltimore
    Fleet Week
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Corps
    Maryland

