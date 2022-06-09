3d MLR Marines Execute Joint JTAC Training with U.S. Army 25th CAB

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Lucas Fields and Capt. Brent Kreckman, both with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, call for fire during a joint forward-observer training event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 6, 2022. Marines with 3d MLR operated with U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in call-for-fire drills. Such training and collaboration improves the operational synergy within the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

