U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Lucas Fields, Air Officer with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, overlooks the training area during a joint forward-observer training event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 6, 2022. Marines with 3d MLR jointly operated with U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in call-for-fire drills. Such training and collaboration improves the operational synergy within the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:30 Photo ID: 7403630 VIRIN: 220906-M-JH495-1004 Resolution: 5184x2916 Size: 5.33 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d MLR Marines Execute Joint JTAC Training with U.S. Army 25th CAB [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.