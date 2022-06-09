3d MLR Marines Execute Joint JTAC Training with U.S. Army 25th CAB

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Lucas Fields, Air Officer with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, overlooks the training area during a joint forward-observer training event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 6, 2022. Marines with 3d MLR jointly operated with U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in call-for-fire drills. Such training and collaboration improves the operational synergy within the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)
