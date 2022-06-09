Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR Marines Execute Joint JTAC Training with U.S. Army 25th CAB [Image 4 of 5]

    3d MLR Marines Execute Joint JTAC Training with U.S. Army 25th CAB

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devin Mullin and Cpl. Alexander Rodriguez, both with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, relay information through the Marine Air Ground Task Force Common Handheld during a joint forward-observer training event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 6, 2022. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, jointly operated with U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in call-for-fire drills. Such training and collaboration improves the operational synergy within the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

    TAGS

    JTAC
    Joint Training
    Hawaii
    AH-64D Apache Longbow
    Fight now
    3d MLR

