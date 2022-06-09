3d MLR Marines Execute Joint JTAC Training with U.S. Army 25th CAB

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devin Mullin and Cpl. Alexander Rodriguez, both with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, relay information through the Marine Air Ground Task Force Common Handheld during a joint forward-observer training event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 6, 2022. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, jointly operated with U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in call-for-fire drills. Such training and collaboration improves the operational synergy within the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

