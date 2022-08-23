Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure [Image 3 of 4]

    319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron and Nodak Electric Cooperative contractors replace high-voltage electrical wiring Aug. 23, 2022, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th CES supported Nodak in modifying a high and low voltage circuit to convert the generator from a single phase to a three-phase creating a greater electrical supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7403172
    VIRIN: 220823-F-JP913-1125
    Resolution: 6872x4599
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure [Image 4 of 4], by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure
    319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure
    319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure
    319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    319th Civil Engineer Squadron
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Nodak Electric Cooperative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT