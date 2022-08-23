319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure

Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron and Nodak Electric Cooperative contractors replace high-voltage electrical wiring Aug. 23, 2022, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th CES supported Nodak in modifying a high and low voltage circuit to convert the generator from a single phase to a three-phase creating a greater electrical supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 Photo ID: 7403172 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US