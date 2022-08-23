319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure

Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron and Nodak Electric Cooperative contractors replace high-voltage electrical wiring Aug. 23, 2022, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The installation project allowed the existing mission infrastructure to be upgraded and created training opportunities for the 319th CES airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

