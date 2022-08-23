Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron and Nodak Electric Cooperative contractors replace high-voltage electrical wiring Aug. 23, 2022, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. 319th CES airmen and Nodak contractors removed a single-phase generator and cement pad, installed a new fiber glass pad, installed a new three phase transformer, installed a new ground grid and terminated the new wiring to improve the existing mission infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7403170
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-JP913-1051
|Resolution:
|6530x5224
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th CES and Nodak Electric Cooperative improve mission infrastructure [Image 4 of 4], by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT