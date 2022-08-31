USS Billings Conducts a Swim Call

220831-N-N3764-1006

Pacific Ocean - (Aug. 31, 2022) — Naval Aircrewmen (Helicopter) 2nd Class Quentin Chandler, and Rogelio Gomez, Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Benjamin Cellew, and Chief Mineman Jonathan Wampler standby as rescue swimmers on the boat ramp of the the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) as the crew conducts a swim call in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

