USS Billings Conducts a Swim Call

Pacific Ocean - (Aug. 31, 2022) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) Gold crew conduct a swim call in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jacob Walker/Released)

