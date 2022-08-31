Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Conducts a Swim Call [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Billings Conducts a Swim Call

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220831-N-N3764-1003
    Pacific Ocean - (Aug. 31, 2022) — Command Senior Chief Adam Barman jumps off the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) during a swim call in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jacob Walker/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Pacific Ocean
    Swim Call
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

