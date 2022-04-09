SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

Members of Georgia’s Special Operations Forces receive training on the M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon from partner forces during Noble Partner 22 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kamren Chotalal)

