SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

Special operations forces from Georgia and the United States pull security in a joint operation as they move towards an objective during Noble Partner 22 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 2, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Tyreek Taylor)

