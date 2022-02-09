Special operations forces from Georgia and the United States pull security in a joint operation as they move towards an objective during Noble Partner 22 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 2, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Tyreek Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 08:04
|Photo ID:
|7402933
|VIRIN:
|220902-A-EL729-1010
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
