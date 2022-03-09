A member of Georgia’s Special Operations Forces provides security for their partner forces during Noble Partner 22 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Crews)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 08:04
|Photo ID:
|7402934
|VIRIN:
|220903-A-WU052-1077
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|807.8 KB
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Michael Crews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT