    PB22 Night Ops [Image 3 of 3]

    PB22 Night Ops

    DARWIN, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Capt. Katie Mueller 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off during a night flying mission at Exercise Pitch Black 2022 held at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Sept. 1, 2022. PB22 is one of many exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, and other international engagements that Pacific Air Forces participates in to build global relationships to enhance trust throughout the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:04
    Photo ID: 7402769
    VIRIN: 220831-F-HJ106-1050
    Location: DARWIN, ACT, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PB22 Night Ops [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Katie Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

