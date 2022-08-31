U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron sit on the parking ramp in preparation for Pitch Black 2022 night missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Aug. 31, 2022. PB22 is the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7402767 VIRIN: 220831-F-HJ106-1001 Resolution: 2768x1560 Size: 1.12 MB Location: DARWIN, ACT, AU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PB22 Night Ops [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Katie Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.