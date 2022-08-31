PB22 Night Ops

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron sit on the parking ramp in preparation for Pitch Black 2022 night missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Aug. 31, 2022. PB22 is the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations, and supports the U.S.-Australia Force Posture Agreement, signed in 2014, and the Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) initiative that began in 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

