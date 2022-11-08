New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

Maj. James L. Frangenberg receives the unit flag to take charge of Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance on Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)



