Maj. James L. Frangenberg speaks to the audience after taking charge of Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance on Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 21:33 Photo ID: 7402629 VIRIN: 220811-A-UY387-1022 Resolution: 3176x4936 Size: 12.27 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.