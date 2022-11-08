Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4]

    New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. James L. Frangenberg speaks to the audience after taking charge of Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance on Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 21:33
    Photo ID: 7402629
    VIRIN: 220811-A-UY387-1022
    Resolution: 3176x4936
    Size: 12.27 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy
    New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    commandant
    Fort McCoy
    RTS-Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT