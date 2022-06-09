New commandant takes charge of RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Maj. James L. Frangenberg receives the unit flag to take charge of Regional Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. James L. Frangenberg receives the unit flag to take charge of Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance on Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office) Kevin Clark Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, RTS-Maintenance, commandant Maj. James L. Frangenberg receives the unit flag to take charge of Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance on Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

Maj. James L. Frangenberg became the new commandant for Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance at Fort McCoy during a ceremony Aug. 11 in building 50 at the installation.



As commandant, Frangenberg is responsible for overseeing 12 seperate ordnance-specific courses that support training of students of both active- and reserve-component forces annually.



Frangenberg was commissioned in 2009 through Federal Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga., according to his biography. Upon completion of Transportation Officer School, Frangenberg was assigned to 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Ga.



While serving in and under the 3rd Sustainment Brigade from 2009-2015, Frangenberg served in the following positions — platoon leader with the 24th Modular Ammunition Company and mobility officer with the 495th Movement Control Team deployed forward to Afghanistan. Upon his return, he was selected to serve as the 87th CSSB HHD company commander, followed by serving as the chief of current operations in the 3rd Sustainment Brigade under the 3rd Infantry Division.



Frangenberg was released from active duty on June 1, 2015, and began serving in the Army Reserve in August 2016 where he was given command of the 455th Expeditionary Terminal Operations Element, his biography states. He also served in support of Deployment Support Command and Surface Deployment Distribution Command



In 2018, Frangenberg was mobilized under the theater security agreement and served in the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Early Entry Command Post in Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, as a logistics plans and operations officer in support of U.S. Army North and related support operations, his biography shows. Upon acceptance into the Active Guard Reserve in 2019, Frangenberg served as S2/S3 for the 3rd Battalion, 397th Observer Coach/Trainer Regiment under the 86th Training Division responsible for training, assessing, and execution of culminating Combat Support Training Exercises.



Frangenberg’s education includes U.S. Army Officer Candidate School, U.S. Army Transportation Basic Officer Leadership Course, U.S. Army Logistics Captains Career Course, Department of Defense Support of Civil Authority, Department of Defense Joint Operations Planning Execution Contracting, and he is currently enrolled in Command and General Staff College.



Frangenberg’s military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two bronze star devices, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal (ISAF), and Meritorious Unit Citation.



RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training.



(Article prepared by Regional Training Site-Maintenance and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)