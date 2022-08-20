U.S Marines from Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 22 dismount from an Australian light-armoured vehicle ASLAV during integration training with Australian Army soldiers from the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry) during the Operational Regional War Fighter at Jungle Training Wing, Tully, Queensland. Operation Regional War Fighter supports the Australian Army’s recent focus on enhancing capabilities in the jungle, which mimics conditions seen in the nearby region.



Courtesy photo by Cpl. Nicole Dorrett, Australian Defence Force

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:50 Photo ID: 7402576 VIRIN: 220820-M-GU267-480 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 377.81 KB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D Supports Jungle Littoral Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Joseph DiPietro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.