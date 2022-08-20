Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D Supports Jungle Littoral Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    MRF-D Supports Jungle Littoral Exercise

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2022

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S Marine with Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 22 seeks cover from enemy fire behind an Australian light-armoured vehicle ASLAV during the Operational Regional War Fighter Cowley Beach Training Area, Queensland. Operation Regional War Fighter supports the Australian Army’s recent focus on enhancing capabilities in the jungle, which mimics conditions seen in the nearby region.

    Courtesy photo by Cpl. Nicole Dorrett, Australian Defence Force

