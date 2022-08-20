MRF-D Supports Jungle Littoral Exercise

A U.S Marine with Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 22 seeks cover from enemy fire behind an Australian light-armoured vehicle ASLAV during the Operational Regional War Fighter Cowley Beach Training Area, Queensland. Operation Regional War Fighter supports the Australian Army’s recent focus on enhancing capabilities in the jungle, which mimics conditions seen in the nearby region.
Courtesy photo by Cpl. Nicole Dorrett, Australian Defence Force
