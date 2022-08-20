U.S Marines with Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 22 secure a possible amphibious landing site during the Operational Regional War Fighter at Cowley Beach Training Area, Queensland. Operation Regional War Fighter supports the Australian Army’s recent focus on enhancing capabilities in the jungle, which mimics conditions seen in the nearby region.



Courtesy photo by Cpl. Nicole Dorrett, Australian Defence Force

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:50 Photo ID: 7402573 VIRIN: 220820-M-GU267-086 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 234.1 KB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D Supports Jungle Littoral Exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.