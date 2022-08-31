USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams

A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment-Yakima Training Center, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade transports two civilian search and rescue volunteers from Central Washington Mount Rescue to Mount Adams, Wash. on Aug. 31, 2022. The aeromedical evacuation crew were deploying the two civilian search-and-rescue team members to assist in the search for a lost climber. (Courtesy photo by Central Washington Mountain Rescue)

