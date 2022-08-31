Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams [Image 4 of 4]

    USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment-Yakima Training Center, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade transports two civilian search and rescue volunteers from Central Washington Mount Rescue to Mount Adams, Wash. on Aug. 31, 2022. The aeromedical evacuation crew were deploying the two civilian search-and-rescue team members to assist in the search for a lost climber. (Courtesy photo by Central Washington Mountain Rescue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:17
    Photo ID: 7402565
    VIRIN: 220831-A-OE827-537
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 464.28 KB
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    medevac
    sar
    dustoff
    dsca
    air ambulance
    mount adams

