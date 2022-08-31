USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams

A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment-Yakima Training Center, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flies near Mount Adams, Wash. on Aug. 31, 2022. The aeromedical evacuation crew was assisting civilian search-and-rescue team members in the search for a lost climber. (Courtesy photo by Central Washington Mountain Rescue)

