A civilian search and rescue member from Volcano Mountain Rescue pauses atop Mount Adams, Wash. on Aug. 31, 2022. The search for the missing climber involved two civilian search-and-rescue teams and a U.S. Army aeromedical evacuation UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. Mount Rainier is visible in the distance. (Courtesy photo by Central Washington Mountain Rescue)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7402564
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-OE827-438
|Resolution:
|721x960
|Size:
|60.32 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT