    USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams [Image 3 of 4]

    USAAAD-YTC conducts life-saving rescue on Mount Adams

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A civilian search and rescue member from Volcano Mountain Rescue pauses atop Mount Adams, Wash. on Aug. 31, 2022. The search for the missing climber involved two civilian search-and-rescue teams and a U.S. Army aeromedical evacuation UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. Mount Rainier is visible in the distance. (Courtesy photo by Central Washington Mountain Rescue)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:17
    Photo ID: 7402564
    VIRIN: 220831-A-OE827-438
    Resolution: 721x960
    Size: 60.32 KB
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 
    medevac
    sar
    dustoff
    dsca
    air ambulance
    mount adams

