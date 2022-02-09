U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cole Lumadue receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman leadership school class 22-6 and NCO Academy class 22-7, Sept 2, 2022, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 15:12
|Photo ID:
|7402326
|VIRIN:
|220902-F-MT297-0050
|Resolution:
|3198x2284
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS 22-6 & NCO Acadmey 22-7 graduate's award [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
