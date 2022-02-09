Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS 22-6 & NCO Acadmey 22-7 graduate's award [Image 7 of 11]

    ALS 22-6 &amp; NCO Acadmey 22-7 graduate's award

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. DaiSean Patrick receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman leadership school class 22-6 and NCO Academy class 22-7, Sept 2, 2022, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    This work, ALS 22-6 & NCO Acadmey 22-7 graduate's award [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO
    ANG
    Award
    NCOA
    ALS

