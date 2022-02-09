U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Holloway receives the Academic Achievement Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman leadership school class 22-6 and NCO Academy class 22-7, Sept 2, 2022, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 15:12 Photo ID: 7402322 VIRIN: 220902-F-MT297-0054 Resolution: 2813x2010 Size: 1021.27 KB Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS 22-6 & NCO Acadmey 22-7 graduate's award [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.