APRA HARBOR, Guam -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, outside of Naval Base Guam, July 15. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary).
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7401216
|VIRIN:
|220115-N-MH959-1078
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Seawolf Arrives in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
