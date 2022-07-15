APRA HARBOR, Guam -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, outside of Naval Base Guam, July 15. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 19:32 Photo ID: 7401216 VIRIN: 220115-N-MH959-1078 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.55 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, AL, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Seawolf Arrives in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.