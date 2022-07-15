USS Seawolf Sails into Apra Harbor

APRA HARBOR, Guam -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, outside of Naval Base Guam, July 15. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman).

