APRA HARBOR, Guam -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, outside of Naval Base Guam, July 15. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman).
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7401214
|VIRIN:
|220715-N-BN445-1014
|Resolution:
|6254x4169
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Seawolf Sails into Apra Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT