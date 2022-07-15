Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Seawolf Sails into Apra Harbor [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Seawolf Sails into Apra Harbor

    SANTA RITA, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, outside of Naval Base Guam, July 15. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Seawolf Sails into Apra Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Apra Harbor
    submarine
    Seawolf

